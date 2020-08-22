JACKSON — Pillow Academy needed a near-flawless outing to have a chance. Unfortunately, it didn’t get it.
The Mustangs hung tough for nearly a half-a-quarter, but then the flood gates opened, and they had no answers against a talented Jackson Academy team.
The Mustangs, who defeated JA 21-16 last season, trailed 42-0 at the half and wound up losing 49-14 here Friday night at The Brickyard.
The Raiders, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, rolled up 286 total yards in the first two quarters while PA managed a measly 31 yards on 28 plays — an average of just 1.1 yards per play — while turning the ball over twice.
Pillow entered the contest ranked fifth in Class 5A.
The entire second quarter was played on Pillow’s end of the field, with the sixth touchdown of the first half coming on a four-play, 46-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard plunge from a bulldozer of a running back in Marcus Harris. The 230-pounder had 11 carries for 65 yards and a pair of scores.
JA signal caller Jackson Conn ran for 92 first-half yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for 80 yards and a TD.
After breaking free from a near-sack, Conn found a wide open Trey Adams in the end zone for a 40-yard scoring strike.
JA also had a defensive score in the second quarter.
“We didn’t help ourselves at all in the first half, but we ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” PA coach Tripp McCarty said.
The second half flew by with the running clock, but the Mustangs did have time to score twice. The first came on a 70-yard scoring scamper from Gavin Lessley. The second came in the final minute on special teams as Hayes Bennett showed off his speed with a 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Mustangs finished with 107 total yards, with 70 of that coming on the ground, and just four first downs for the contest. Lessley had a team-high 80 yards on five carries.
Lessley also had a team-high six tackles, including five solo stops. Lawes McCool was next with five, including one tackle for loss. Nelson Hodges was next with four and a pass breakup.
JA finished with 366 yards, 258 of which came on the ground.
Pillow looks to regroup next week at home against Indianola Academy, which lost 7-6 to Bayou. McCarty said he was pleased with the way his team kept fighting in the second half and is looking forward to see how his team bounces back against the Colonels.
