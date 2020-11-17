Greenwood High School pulled off a sweep of crosstown rival Amanda Elzy Saturday in prep basketball action.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-1 with a hard-fought 47-44 win over the Lady Panthers, which fall to 1-1 with the loss.
Greenwood trailed 16-12 after the first period and 21-18 at the half. However, a 14-11 run in the third frame tied the game at 32-32 headed to the fourth quarter. GHS outscored Elzy 15-12 in the final eight minutes.
Arieyanna Glover and Antwanette Regular had 16 points each for Greenwood. Glover tacked on six steals and grabbed five boards, and Regular had three steals.
Sophomore Janaya Scott tacked on nine points, pulled down eight rebounds, had eight steals and blocked two shots. Alexus Taylor had six points and two steals.
For Elzy, Zamiya Brown had 13 points, and Kennedy Johnson finished with 12. Ty’Christian Smith tallied 10 points, and Ashley Cooper tacked on five.
In the boys game, the Bulldogs rolled to a 55-35 victory to up their record to 2-2. GHS led 14-7 after the first, 27-16 at the half and 37-25 after the third quarter.
Javardrick Jackson led Greenwood with 16 points and 15 rebounds. He also had three assists and blocked two shots.
Devontae Darby tacked on 14 points, five boards and two blocked shots, and Jaydon Nwachi had 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
For the Panthers (0-2), freshman Keithrick Parker had nine points. Ladarius Davenport tacked on six, and Darius Donley had five.
Greenwood is at Kosciusko Tuesday, and Elzy entertains J.Z. George Friday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
