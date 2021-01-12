Senior Caroline Brock poured in 13 points to lead the Pillow Academy girls basketball team to a 53-27 North AAAA District 1 win over Bayou Academy Friday night in Cleveland.
Brock tacked on four rebounds and three steals.
Pillow (12-3 overall, 2-0 in district) led 10-6 after the first frame, 17-10 at the half and 33-16 after the third period.
Anna Taylor Hudson tallied nine points for Pillow.
In the boys game, the Mustangs dropped a 49-41 decision to the Colts to fall to 4-7 and 0-2.
Lawes McCool led Pillow with 11 points, four boards and three assists, and Frazier Rose had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nelson Hodges had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
In the junior varsity girls game, Pillow improved to 12-0 overall and 2-0 in conference with a 48-23 victory. The Lady Mustangs led 13-7 after one, 19-10 at the half and 30-14 after the third.
Elise Howard led Pillow with 17 points and seven steals, and Avery Howard had nine points, five rebounds and three blocks, and Lola Harris had six points.
In the junior varsity boys game, Pillow (7-2, 1-1) won 68-32 as Cameron Lee poured in 28 points. Charlie Robbins had 15 and Ryan Noles tallied 13.
Pillow is slated to visit Washington School Tuesday.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions moved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in District 2-1A with a 74-43 win over Sharkey-Issaquena Academy Saturday in Rolling Fork.
Junior guard J.T. Lawrence continued his torrid pace with a 34-point night for DSA. Javeon Smith tacked on 11 points, and Dequarionne Jones and Kizear Little had eight points each.
The Lions raced out to a 28-10 lead after the first frame and led 57-26 at the half.
Monday’s district game with Humphreys Academy was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be rescheduled. DSA will play Deer Creek School Friday at Mississippi Delta Community College.
• Amanda Elzy: The Lady Panthers got a team-high 28 points from sophomore Zamiya Brown in beating Region 3-3A foe Humphreys County 65-27 Friday in Belzoni.
Brown hit 14 two-point baskets for Elzy (4-2, 2-0). Zakyra Jasper tallied 11 points, and Avril Sims and Kennedy Johnson had five points each.
In the boys game, the Cowboys topped the Panthers 82-50 as they led 20-15 after one, 44-28 at the half and 57-40 after the third.
Caleb Brownlow led Elzy (1-6, 0-2) with 16 points. Darius Donley finished with 11, and Detrick Munford had six.
Elzy is slated to host Winona Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels and Rebels both picked up wins Friday in Pheba against Hebron Christian School.
The girls won 48-34 to improve to 6-9 overall. The Lady Rebels, who got a game-high 17 points from Bella Carter, only led 18-16 after the first but took a 26-18 lead at the half. CA led 38-22 after the third period.
Dru Chamblee tacked on 15 points, and Meri Brynn Reeves had seven. Mary Lakyn Boutwell had six points.
In the boys game, Carroll (6-2) won 66-38 as three players scored in double figures. Noah Beck had 18 and seven rebounds, and Hunter Grantham tallied 13 points and 13 boards.
Mathis Beck finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and Brett Harper had eight points. Bryce Collier had seven points and blocked six shots.
Carroll hosts Central Holmes Tuesday.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars dropped to 0-2 on the season as they lost 80-65 to South Pontotoc Friday in North Carrollton.
D’Anthony McGlothan led J.Z. George with 14 points. Jordun Normal and Jakolbie Cobbins had 10 points each.
In the girls game, South Pontotoc won 57-3. Denijah Walls had two points for the Lady Jags (0-3).
J.Z. George entertains Eupora Friday.
