The Greenwood High school girls and boys basketball teams both suffered losses to visiting Cleveland Central Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs lost their first game of the season as the Lady Wolves claimed a 50-25 win.
Cleveland Central only led 12-8 after the first frame and 23-16 at the half, but an 18-7 outburst in the third period gave the visitors a 41-23 advantage headed to the final quarter.
Janaya Scott led GHS (2-1) with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. Angel Pilcher tacked on seven points, four boards and two steals, and Ya’Kyla Stasher had five points.
In the boys game, the Wolves outscored the Bulldogs in each quarter en route to a 58-42 victory to drop Greenwood to 1-2.
Cleveland led 21-11 after one, 35-24 at the half and 42-30 after the third period.
Javardrick Jackson paced Greenwood with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Devontae Darby had nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Greenwood plays at Amanda Elzy Saturday at 1 p.m.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels fell to 2-4 with a 38-32 loss to Washington School Thursday night in Greenville.
Dru Chamblee had 23 points for Carroll, which host North Delta Tuesday.
