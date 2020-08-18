Are you ready for some football?
The Mississippi State and Ole Miss football teams learned their schedules on Monday.
The Southeastern Conference rolled out the complete 2020 college football schedule, which features a 10-game, conference-only schedule for each member team in a TV special on the SEC Network.
In Week 1, Ole Miss will host Florida while Mississippi State will travel to LSU, the defending national champions, on September 26.
LSU has beaten Mississippi State two consecutive times in the series and won last season’s matchup, 36-13. MSU has only won twice against LSU in the last two decades.
Ole Miss last faced Florida in 2015 with the Gators winning, 38-10. Ole Miss currently leads the all time series, 12-11-1. This will be Dan Mullen’s first time back in Oxford since he was head coach at Mississippi State in 2016.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss will continue to play on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 28), but it will not be the last game of the season this year.
After traveling to LSU in Week 1, Mississippi State will host Arkansas, travel to Kentucky and host Texas A&M before an off week on Oct. 24. Following the off week, the Bulldogs will travel to Alabama on Halloween, host Vanderbilt, host Auburn, travel to Georgia, travel to Ole Miss and host Missouri.
After hosting Florida to start the season, Ole Miss will travel to Kentucky, host Alabama, travel to Arkansas, host Auburn and travel to Vanderbilt before its off week on Nov. 7. Following the off week, Ole Miss will host South Carolina, travel to Texas A&M, host Mississippi State and travel to LSU.
Other notable matchups include Georgia traveling to Alabama and LSU traveling to Florida on Oct. 17, LSU at Auburn on Halloween Oct. 31 and Alabama visiting LSU on Nov. 14.
