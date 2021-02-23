Four Greenwood-area boys teams involved in playoff games Tuesday night were all eliminated from postseason action.
Greenwood High dropped a 95-58 decision to Pontotoc High School in the MHSAA Class 4A State Tournament to finish the season at 6-11. The game was played at Pontotoc.
The Bulldogs were the defending state 4A champs, but also were missing several starters who had transferred to either Greenville Christian, Delta Streets Academy or Greenville St. Joe at the start of the school year.
The Warriors (26-3) raced out to a commanding 28-8 lead after the first period. Pontotoc, the top seed from Region 2, held a 17-12 scoring advantage in the second frame for a 45-20 lead at the break.
Both teams lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter as Pontotoc held a slim 28-25 advantage but still led 73-45 headed to the final quarter.
Javardrick Jackson led GHS (6-11) with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Jaydon Nwachi tacked on 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jakori Johnson had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
• Amanda Elzy: The Panthers bowed out of the Class 3A State Tournament with a 68-43 loss to Senatobia in a first-round game at Senatobia.
Elzy (3-11), which trailed 30-18 at the half, got a team-high 11 points from Detrick Munford. Darius Donley finished with 10, and Jonatavius Neal and Ladarius Davenport had eight points each.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars closed out their season at 3-7 overall with a 68-28 loss to Coahoma County in a MHSAA Class 2A first-round playoff game in Clarksdale.
The Red Panthers held leads of 18-6 after one, 35-12 at the half and 48-18 after the third frame.
D’Anthony McGlothan had 14 points for the Jags, and Keldrick Glover finished with six.
• Leflore County: The Tigers closed their season at 6-11 with a 55-43 loss to Leake County in a MHSAA Class 1A first-round playoff game in Walnut Grove.
Derrick Singleton led Leflore with 11 points. Dante Kelly had 10.
