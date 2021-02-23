Carroll Academy’s run at a state championship came to an abrupt halt as Riverfield Academy posted a 66-39 win over the Rebels Tuesday afternoon at Oak Hill Academy in West Point in the Class 3A State Tournament.
“I think the week off really hurt us because we were on a roll after North State,” said CA head coach Tommy Acy, who completes his fourth season at the helm of the program.
“It was like everything we threw up couldn’t find the net, and everything Riverfield threw up went in. Their goal must have been 8-foot wide,” added Acy, whose Rebels finish with a 16-4 record. “I’m proud of this group of boys. We were replacing four senior starters from last season, and we will only graduate one senior starter. We won the district and North half titles this season, so while disappointing to lose, it really has been a good run.”
Riverfield, which is located in Rayville, Louisiana, held a modest 16-9 lead after the first frame. However, the Raiders went on a 22-5 run in the second for a 38-14 advantage at the half. A 23-14 cushion in the third period gave the Raiders a commanding 61-28 advantage headed to the fourth frame.
Sophomore Brennan Blaylock led Carroll with 12 points. Senior Hunter Grantham had nine points and 12 boards, and sophomore Mathis Beck had nine points and six rebounds.
Riverfield, the No. 4 seed from the South, will play the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Bowling Green and Oak Hill Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions jump into tournament action Wednesday as they take on Prairie View Academy at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament at Rebul Academy in Learned.
Delta Streets goes into the contest with a 22-3 overall record and winners of three straight after sweeping the North A Tournament Feb. 9-13 at Briarfield Academy in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
