Six seasons ago, four seventh grade soccer players at Pillow Academy witnessed the Lady Mustangs lose the MAIS 4A state championship in 2015.
Thirteen-year-old Madeline Kelly was the only reserve to stand up the entire game, giving water bottles to players subbing in and out. Mia Cole and Caroline Brock sat anxiously on the bench waiting for their chance to get in the game, which never happened. And Julia Love Lyon cried continuously on the sideline after the contest, as her sister, Callie Lane, laid on the field in agony after losing her last-ever varsity game.
The quartet has since played in every Pillow varsity soccer game they were eligible for over the last five years. And in the process, they have led Pillow to become a superpower in MAIS soccer.
The four seniors begin their quest to carry the Lady Mustangs to their fifth state championship game in six years Tuesday when they host Starkville Academy at 6 p.m.
Pillow’s epic ups and downs that have captured a considerable following among Greenwood fans. The spectacular run began in 2015 with a 3-2 loss at home in the state championship game to Lamar School of Meridian. Although Kelly, Cole, Brock and Lyon never entered the contest, the impact of that game can still be felt today.
“I remember how angry my sister Adair was after the loss,” Brock recalled. “I hoped that my future seasons would not end that way.”
Cole added that witnessing that game “made me work extra hard the following summer to make sure Lamar didn’t beat us ever again.”
But the agony of defeat to Lamar happened again in 2016, when Pillow lost an overtime shootout battle in Meridian, 3-2, in the state championship game.
Lyon, who had not started a game the entire year, was forced into the starting lineup when cousin Lilli Smith got food poisoning two hours before kickoff. The teams finished regulation tied at 0-0 before Lamar scored in overtime to take a 1-0 lead. Then with a minute left in the contest, Catherine Grace Lary scored for Pillow on a penalty shot to force the game into a shootout.
The game lasted so long on a field with no lights that it finished in pitch-black dark. When Pillow goalkeeper Jane Rob Pannell failed to stop a barely visible shot, a huge Lamar crowd stormed the field as the Pillow team laid on the ground in disbelief.
“I was completely devastated for a few days after the game,” Kelly remembered. “I really felt like we should have been on the winning side two years in a row.”
In 2017, a favored Pillow varsity squad played Lamar at home again for the state championship. This time they dominated action and held an 11-10 player advantage due to a Lamar red card for much of the second half. Still, they lost 1-0.
“That game really hurt,” Lyon said. “One thing I learned from that game was that attitudes really matter, and it took a hard loss for us to realize it can affect the outcome of a game.”
It was in 2018 that Pillow finally won that elusive state title, albeit in improbable fashion. Coached by MAIS Coach of the Year Amy Coleman, Kelly and defender Kaley Harden shut down Lamar’s offensive threat, Emma Kate Uithoven, and Pillow destroyed Lamar 3-0 in the state semifinals.
Then, in what some refer to as the greatest Mississippi high school soccer game ever played, Pillow won its first state championship in 11 years after a three-hour battle with Hartfield. The Lady Mustangs were totally dominated by Hartfield throughout the contest, being outshot 13-5 and out-possessed 75% to 25%.
But Pannell played NCAA Division I-caliber goalkeeping. Kelly laid out a beautiful 50-yard free kick over the Hartfield defense in the second half that Brock headed over a defender and the keeper for a 1-0 lead. This was the same Brock who had played zero offense her entire high school soccer career and was switched to offense by Coleman in the middle of the contest, trading places with all-star forward Claire Coleman who was needed on defense.
“I was pretty nervous because I had not played offense in years,” said Brock. “Coach Coleman told me afterwards that moving me to offense was a backup plan she had all year, Plan B.”
Despite suffering from wave after wave of Hartfield attack, Pillow held dearly to the delicate 1-0 lead. With a minute left in regulation, Hartfield scored on a questionable handball that would have disallowed the goal, forcing the game into overtime. Pillow appeared headed to its fourth-straight dramatic loss in a state championship game.
Pillow was dominated in overtime, but Pannell and the defense of Kelly, Cole, Lyon, and Harden withstood the Hartfield offensive onslaught. A five-round penalty shootout took 11 rounds to settle a winner, but Pannell’s final save ultimately led to a raucous celebration.
Pillow girls soccer had finally broken the dam and won its first state championship in over a decade.
“Our defense was a brick wall, and we do often bend but once again we did not break,” Kelly recalled. “This was by far the longest and greatest game I have ever played in.”
Pillow entered the 2019 playoffs with high expectations to play Hartfield again for a state title. However, the Lady Mustangs were shockingly upset in the quarterfinals by Starkville Academy, 1-0, despite outshooting Starkville 14-1. Coleman ended her coaching career a few weeks after the loss, one of the biggest upsets in MAIS girls soccer history.
Kelly stated afterwards that losing to Starkville last year was “more devastating than losing the state championship three straight years." Cole referred to it as devastating, blaming the team’s overconfident attitude. Lyon said she and her teammates overlooked Starkville, something she said would not happen again her senior year.
Assistant coach Mary Claire Brock took over as head coach in 2020, declaring, "We will not be anyone's Cinderella this year." With the entire starting lineup returning from last year, Pillow has posted a 7-2-2 record as they prepare to host Starkville tonight in a quarterfinal matchup. The expectations are high for this final playoff run for these four seniors as they try to make their fifth state championship game in six years, an achievement that Cole said would make the team remembered as one of the school's greatest athletic teams.
Cole is wrong. The team has already earned that moniker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.