Pillow Academy’s boys varsity team rides a six-game winning streak into the playoffs Monday, weather permitting, when they face rival Starkville Academy at home.
The 10-5 Mustangs overcame a tough 1-3 start to the season, including a 3-0 loss to Starkville where they were outshot 13-2 for the contest.
“We were missing our playmaker Lawson Harvey for that contest, and this time things will be different,” fourth-year senior Christian Belk said after practice on Thursday. Belk noted his love for the physicality of the game on December 14 of last year against Starkville, which resulted in 11 yellow cards and one red card.
“On the soccer field, they hate us, and we hate them, so it will be fun,” Belk said.
The Mustangs finished 6-0 in West Division District 2 play, the first time the squad went undefeated in the district since 2017, when Pillow won the only boys state championship in program history.
Both Belk and fellow senior Richard McQueen were subs on that championship team, and will be completing their fourth year as starters on this playoff run.
McQueen says a key factor for the contest will be the continued outstanding play of goalkeeper George Sfeir, a junior who played previously in Lebanon but came back to America with his family this year.
“George is a game changer for sure, and he has a winning attitude. For us to win, he has to not let us quit if we fall behind. That could be the key to the game.”
Pillow’s offense revolves around Harvey, who creates opportunities for leading goal scorers Kevin Hernandez and McQueen. Other key offensive contributors have included outside attackers Belk and Jeb Osborne.
Defensively, McQueen starts the game off as an anchor of the line which includes Ruben Martinez, Jac Cooper and Landon Goetzinger.
Also seeing action on the defensive line are Taylor Giesbrecht and Trace Schmitz, who rotate when McQueen is moved to offense.
Starkville was upset 3-1 at home versus Lamar to fall to the No. 2 seed out of its district.
If the Mustangs defeat Starkville, they would most probably play arch rival Lamar at home on Thursday in the Academy 4A semifinals. With inclement weather next week, game times are subject to change in both contests. If Monday’s game is postponed, it will likely be played Wednesday at Chazzy Moor Field.
• Delta Streets: The top-ranked Lions are planning to take on Porter’s Chapel, the No. 4 seed from the South, on Monday afternoon — rain or shine.
First-year head coach Connor Altman had his squad out in the cold Friday practicing for the extreme weather in Monday’s forecast.
“Just getting the guys used to playing in the cold,” Altman said. “Monday, barring something major, we’re going to try to get the game in.”
Altman preserved his home field at Stribling Park and set up small goals at Delta Streets for a scrimmage. The recent Mississippi State graduate couldn’t help but get in on the action with his players.
“I played with them and got all muddy,” Altman said. “I’m freezing now. The first five minutes of doing something hot or cold it’s uncomfortable, but then you settle in and it’s fine.”
If DSA beats Porter’s Chapel, the Lions advance to the Division III semifinals Thursday against the winner between St. Joe and Manchester Academy. The finals will take place at Jackson Prep on Saturday.
Sports editor Riley Overend also contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.