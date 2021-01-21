Perhaps it’s just beginner’s luck. Or maybe La’Andre Pittman is a born natural. Either way, the Delta Streets senior known for truck-stick tackles on the football field wasted no time making a difference in the midfield against St. Joe in his first soccer game at any level on Wednesday afternoon.
In the 21st minute, Pittman assisted on a goal by Danny Vargas, sparking a hat trick for the Lions’ standout freshman that carried them to a 3-2 victory over the Fighting Irish.
“I was just kicking it away from the dude who was coming at me,” Pittman laughed while describing his highlight pass. “Soccer is fun.”
“We were a little shorthanded today due to some academic ineligibilities so we brought (Pittman) out here and he actually played extremely well,” head coach Connor Altman said.
St. Joe picked up its first goal on a penalty kick and followed up with another set-piece score in the 30th minute before Vargas tied the game at 2-2 headed into halftime.
DSA (6-4, 3-0 Division III North) had trouble with the Fighting Irish’s offsides trap in the second half, but Vargas finally broke through in the 79th minute. Assisted by Chris Zuniga, Vargas dribbled down the left side and chipped the St. Joe goalkeeper to clinch the 3-2 win.
“After I missed my last shot, Juanelo said, ‘The keeper comes out, give it a good chip,’” recalled Vargas, who had a shot blocked by the keeper minutes before his game-winner. “I was like, ‘I’ll try.’”
Delta Streets standout freshman Danny Vargas chips the St. Joe keeper for a game-winner in the 79th minute, completing a hat trick to clinch a 3-2 victory. The win puts the Lions (6-4, 3-0 Division III North) in prime position to capture their first-ever district title. pic.twitter.com/Jwa6aPop6f— Greenwood Commonwealth Sports (@GWC_Sports) January 21, 2021
“It feels great to get your first hat trick,” he added. “It gives you a boost for the rest of the season.”
The Lions have now taken down every Division III North foe, putting them in prime position to claim their first district title.
DSA visits Heritage Academy on Monday.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
