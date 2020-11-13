Delta Streets Academy junior guard JT Lawrence had a night to remember in the Lions’ season opener Thursday night in Lexington against Central Holmes Christian School.
The 5-foot-11 Greenwood High School transfer poured in a career-best 54 points as Delta Streets beat the Trojans 87-48.
“It was definitely the most dominate performance I’ve ever had a player have,” said DSA head coach Justin Childs.
Lawrence scored nine points in the first period, 24 in the second frame, 10 in the third and 11 in the fourth quarter.
He was 22-of-40 from the field, which included making 19 2-point field goals and three 3-pointers. He was 7-of-10 from the free throw line.
He finished with seven steals on defense, five assists and three rebounds.
Delta Streets only led 19-17 after the first period but pulled away in the second with a 33-9 run for a 52-26 lead at the half. The Lions outscored Central Holmes 17-10 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth.
DJ Jones tacked on eight points, six boards and three steals for DSA, and Steve Patterson had seven points, three rebounds and three assists.
Javeon Smith had seven points, four steals and four assists, and AJ McGhee had five points and six rebounds. Dekari Johnson had three points and four steals.
DSA is at Marshall Academy on Thursday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.