Sophomore quarterback Brennan Blaylock played a solid game in leading Carroll Academy to its 22-14 win over Winona Christian School last week to clinch the District 2-3A championship.
For his efforts, Blaylock has been selected as the Commonwealth’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The 6-foot, 190-pound signal caller ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Stars. He also had a two-point conversion run and completed 3-of-8 passes for 59 yards with a touchdown. He was picked off twice.
Carroll improved to 7-0 overall with the win and moved to 3-0 in district play. The Rebels go to Oak Hill Academy Friday night.
Sharing the Defensive Player of the Week honor are J.Z. George’s D’Anthony McGlothan and Delta Streets Academy’s Jerry Zuniga.
McGlothan has been a stalwart for the Jaguars all season and shined once again in their 55-28 loss to Walnut last Friday. McGlothan played safety on defense, lined up at wide receiver and quarterback on offense and returned kicks on special teams.
The junior finished with eight solo stops and five assists and forced a fumble on defense. On offense, he had 37 yards receiving and 24 yards rushing. McGlothan also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
J.Z. George will play at Pillow Academy Friday. Both teams had cancellations and worked out a deal to meet for the first time ever on the football field.
The Jags get a forfeit win over Region 2-2A foe East Webster, which improves their record to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league.
Zuniga is a freshman defensive end for the Lions, who beat West Memphis Christian School 68-0 last week. Zuniga recorded four tackles, had two quarterback sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for DSA. He also had an 80-yard touchdown run on offense.
Delta Streets (4-3) plays Marvell (Arkansas) Academy Friday night.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Pillow Academy’s Christian Belk, J.Z. George’s Wil’Tavious Williams, and Delta Streets’ AJ McGhee.
Belk, a senior quarterback, rushed for 114 yards and a score on 13 carries in Pillow’s 42-7 loss to Starkville.
Williams, a senior fullback/linebacker, had 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also completed 2-of-2 passes for 18 yards, and he had one reception for nine yards. He had four tackles on defense.
McGhee, a junior quarterback, completed 4-of-6 passes for 27 yards with one score, ran for 34 yards on two carries, and had two 2-point conversion runs.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Lawes McCool and Britt Reichle, J.Z. George’s Jordun Normal, and Carroll’s Mathis Beck and Hunter Brower.
McCool, a senior linebacker, had four solos and 11 assists. Reichle, had six solos and five assists.
Normal, a junior cornerback, had seven tackles and two assists. He also threw for 121 yards and a touchdown on offense.
Beck, a sophomore linebacker, had six total tackles and ran for 54 yards on 10 carries. Brower, a senior linebacker, had four tackles (three for loss) and a sack.
