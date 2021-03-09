Carroll Academy stands at 5-1 after going 2-1 in games played Thursday and Friday of last week.
The Rebels pulled off a sweep of Delta Academy Thursday before dropping a 9-3 decision to Calhoun Academy Friday.
Carroll beat Delta 18-2 in the first game Thursday as it scored 15 runs in the first inning and three in the second. Delta plated two in the top of the first. The Rebels took advantage of five errors and nine walks by DA pitching.
Hunter Grantham had a big day at the plate with two singles, a triple and five RBIs. Reid Blaylock had two singles and two RBIs, and Brennan Blaylock had a double, scored two runs and drove in a pair. William Panni had a double, scored three times and drove in two, and Braxton York had a single and scored twice.
Lofton Holly had two RBIs and scored two runs, and Drew Thomas had two RBIs. Maddox Carpenter and Tyler Brooks scored two runs each.
Drew Thomas got the win as he went two innings, allowing both runs on three hits, walking two and fanning two.
The Rebels defeated Delta 15-4 in the second game as Lofton Holly got the win on the mound. He went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking three and fanning four.
Carroll only had four hits as Delta made six errors in the field and walked five Rebel batters. Grantham went 2-for-2 with a single and triple. He also scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Reid Blaylock had a single, run scored and RBI, and York had a single, RBI and scored twice. Holly and Brooks scored two runs each, and Brooks had one RBI. Panni, Carpenter, Thomas and Drake Dunn scored a run each.
In Friday’s loss to Calhoun, York took the loss as he went 51/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking four and fanning 13.
Brennan Blaylock relieved York in the top of the sixth, going 11/3 innings, allowing five runs on two hits, walking one and striking out two. Carpenter got the final out in the seventh frame.
The Rebels could only muster two hits as Brooks and Holly had a single each. Brooks, Reid Blaylock and Carpenter scored a run each.
Carroll, which played at Calhoun Monday night, entertains Greenville Christian School Tuesday at 6 p.m.
•J.Z. George: The Jaguars officially opened their 2021 season with a doubleheader at Noxapater High School Friday, losing the first game 14-4 and dropping the second contest 12-11.
In the first game, Noxapater scored one run each in the first, fourth and fifth innings, three in the second, six in the third and two in the sixth. J.Z. George tallied one run each in the first and fourth frames, and two in the second.
Thurmond Koch had two singles and a double for the Jags, and Michael Bankston had three singles and two RBIs. Wil’Tavious Williams had two singles. Matthew Shute had two singles and an RBI, and Nathan Carpenter had a two-run home run. Alan Busby had a single.
Bankston (0-1) took the loss in the first game as he went five innings, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits, walking one and fanning one.
In the second game, Williams (0-1) suffered the loss. He went four innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits, walking two and striking out four. Brandon McKenzie worked the final two innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with no walks and two strike outs.
Noxapater scored three runs each in the first and third innings, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Jaguars tallied one run each in the second and fifth frames, three in the third and six in the seventh.
Bankston went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Williams had a single and two-run homer. Jacob Johnson had three singles, and Matthew Shute, McKenzie and Busby had a single apiece. McKenzie had one RBI.
J.Z. George plays at North Delta School Tuesday at 4 p.m.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
