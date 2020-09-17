J.Z. George head coach Rusty Smith said his team needs to move on from last week’s loss to rival Winona High School as Central Holmes Christian School comes to town.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in North Carrollton at Farris Jenkins Field. The game is serving as the Jaguars’ homecoming.
“We’ve got to move on from that loss. The work continues,” said Smith, whose Jaguars are 1-1 after dropping a 41-20 decision to Winona a week ago. “We did a good job competing and not quitting. We had our chances, but we let them pull away from us in the fourth quarter. It was only 28-20 after the third quarter.
“We gave up a long pass play right before the half and they scored to lead 28-12 at the half. We came out and moved the ball down the field in the third quarter and got a touchdown run from Jordun (Normal). We showed we could move the ball on them.”
Normal, a junior quarterback, led the offense for J.Z. George with 141 yards passing on 7-of-11 attempts with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Senior tailback Jacob Johnson led the ground game with 64 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, a four-yard run in the second quarter. Normal’s TD pass went to a wide-open Alexander Criss in the second period. D’Anthony McGlothan had four receptions for 106 yards, and Criss finished with three grabs for 53 yards.
Winona outgained J.Z. George 414-280 in total offense. The Jags had 12 first downs compared to 21 for the Tigers. J.Z. George had two turnovers and were penalized eight times for 78 yards.
Smith felt like the Jaguars showed flashes of becoming the team he knows they can, but they still must overcome themselves.
“Our guys are not used to winning,” he said. “I thought we played hard as a team, but we had some guys who didn’t give their whole effort. It’s going to take that for us to be successful. We’re playing eight or nine guys both ways. We took some extra time Monday to show them on film the mistakes they are making. It’s a bunch of little things, but it is things we can correct in practice and be a better team.”
The Jaguars’ opponent Friday, Central Holmes, is off to an 0-4 start. The Trojans dropped a 34-8 decision to district foe Indianola Academy last week. They’ve also lost to Winona Christian 38-8, East Rankin 34-6 and Park Place Academy 41-8 to open the season.
“Their quarterback looks to be athletic on film, and they like to play a 4-4 defense and bring the two outside backers up for a six-man front,” Smith said. “They run some different looking alignments on offense. It’s hard preparing for a team like this.
“We need to let our dogs hunt Friday. In other words, we need to have our offensive threats turn loose and have big games. I want to see Jacob have a good game. He’s capable of it. I’d also like to see our big guys up front dominate in the trenches.”
Smith said that senior lineman Nathan Carpenter suffered a broken hand last week but was able to finish the game. He may or may not play Friday night as his right hand will be in a cast.
“With this being homecoming, we need to stay focused and not come out flat,” Smith said. “We can’t worry about who the homecoming queen is going to be. We’ve got a job to do.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
