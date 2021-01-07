Carroll Academy's girls basketball team outscored Oak Hill 14-2 in the fourth period to claim a 44-35 win Tuesday night in District 1-3A play in Carrollton.
The Lady Rebels (5-9 overall, 1-2 in district) led 23-22 at the half but trailed 33-31 after the third frame.
Bella Carter led CA with 12 points and 11 boards, and Dru Chamblee had 11 points. Mary Lakyn Boutwell chipped in nine points, and Meri Brynn Reeves had seven points and 10 boards.
In the boys game, Oak Hill picked up a 33-32 win over the Rebels. The Raiders led 7-6 after one, 21-18 at the half and 27-25 after the third quarter.
Mathis and Noah Beck had 10 points each for the Rebels (5-2, 2-1). Mathis Beck also had eight rebounds. Hunter Grantham had six points and 10 rebounds, and Bryce Collier had six points and seven boards.
Carroll is at Hebron Christian School Friday.
• Amanda Elzy: Sophomore Zamiya Brown scored 23 points and Kennedy Johnson tacked on 20 in leading the Lady Panthers to a 61-40 win over Ruleville Tuesday night in Ruleville.
Ruleville held a slim 9-8 lead after one, but Elzy took a 27-21 lead at the half. Elzy (3-2) led 41-30 after the third period.
Ashley Cooper tacked on nine points for Elzy.
In the boys game, Ruleville picked up a 56-51 victory to drop the Panthers to 1-5 overall. Ruleville led 18-12 after one, but Elzy went in front 29-27 at the half. The game was tied at 37-37 after the third period.
Caleb Brownlow paced Elzy with 16 points. Detrick Munford had 11, and Darius Donley tallied nine.
Elzy is at Humphreys County Friday and visits J.Z. George Saturday at 2 p.m.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs dropped a 61-47 decision to Magnolia Heights in their North AAAA District 1 opener Tuesday night on Carpenter Court at Stribling Gymnasium.
Magnolia Heights led 15-8 after one, 30-24 at the half and 42-34 after the third frame.
Frazier Rose led Pillow (4-6, 0-1) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Drew Lamb had nine points and three boards, and Nelson Hodges tacked on eight points and seven boards.
Pillow is at Bayou Academy Friday.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars played their first game of the season Tuesday as they lost to Choctaw County 58-26 in Ackerman.
D'Anthony McGlothan had eight points and Alexander Criss four for the Jags.
The Lady Jags lost 31-19 to fall to 0-2. Ka'Mya Williams had six and Sharissa Gladness five for J.Z. George.
J.Z. George hosts South Pontotoc Friday.
