Local high school seniors will compete in one last prep football game on Friday when the MAIS All-Stars suit up at Jackson Prep.
Carroll Academy head coach Bo Milton will be in charge of the Blue Team in the Class 1A-3A matchup, which features four seniors from the Rebels’ one-loss roster. Cooper Beck, Hunter Brower and Braxton York will line up opposite Hunter “Hollywood" Brackin, who will play for St. Joe head coach John Baker’s White Team.
Beck and Brower anchored a hard-hitting Carroll defense that allowed less than 10 points per game en route to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A finals. It marked the Rebels’ first appearance in the championship game since 1998.
Beck racked up 83 tackles, including four sacks, while Brower accumulated 72 tackles and five sacks.
In his third year as Carroll’s starting running back, Brackin totaled 903 yards and 12 touchdowns on 128 carries.
York rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns. The transfer from Lafayette also caught 17 passes for 204 yards and a score out wide.
Omar Emmons, a Greenwood High transfer and the District 4-3A Overall MVP, was also named to the White Team.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
In the Class 4A-6A game, Pillow Academy will send a pair of representatives in offensive linemen Frazier Rose and Nolan Marshall.
The senior duo paved the way for a Mustangs running attack that averaged nearly 200 yards per game on the ground during their eight-win season.
Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.
