Pillow Academy is playing its best football at the right time of the season.
After managing just 13 total points during back-to-back losses to Heritage Academy and Starkville Academy, the Mustangs (8-3) rebounded by putting up 40-plus points in three straight wins ahead of Friday’s first-round MAIS Class 5A playoff game against No. 11 St. Aloysius.
The matchup marks Pillow’s first-ever meeting with the Flashes (4-6), which joined the MAIS in 2015 along with Greenville-St. Joseph after the MHSAA banned out-of-state students from participating in public-school athletics.
Even by the crazy standards of this COVID-19-impacted season, St. Aloysius has experienced a wild year featuring three forfeits, each for a different reason. The Flashes began their season with a 43-0 loss to Hartfield Academy, but were later awarded a forfeit victory due to an ineligible opposing player. St. Aloysius also earned a forfeit win because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Central Hinds as well as a forfeit loss last week due to weather issues while down 35-7 to Cathedral in the second quarter.
Led by first-year head coach Stacy Sizemore, the Flashes mustered a mere 12 points over their first six games in August and September. But once October hit, track star Brennan Williams and the rest of St. Aloysius’ offense woke up, averaging nearly 35 points since until last week’s setback.
“St. Al is going to throw the kitchen sink at you, as far as offensively,” Pillow coach Tripp McCarty said. “They got one really good skill guy, No. 2 (Williams). They move him around a bunch.”
McCarty expects the Flashes to stack the box like most of the Mustangs’ opponents, but that hasn’t stopped Pillow’s three-pronged rushing attack in recent weeks.
During the Mustangs’ current winning streak, senior running back Gavin Lessley has rushed for six touchdowns on over 7 yards per carry, senior quarterback Christian Belk has added five touchdowns on the ground and sophomore tailback Dayne Sanford has emerged as a weapon averaging over 8 yards per tote.
“We’re doing such a good job on first down,” McCarty said. “If you give us 2nd-and-4, we can do anything we want. Our backs are running like their mama’s been kidnapped, so if they can keep that up, we’ll be alright.”
If Pillow gets past St. Aloysius, the Mustangs will have a date with No. 3 Adams County Christian next Friday, Nov. 6.
