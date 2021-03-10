After seven years at Carroll Academy, Rebels coach Tommy Acy will make the move to nearby Pillow Academy this summer, joining the football and track programs as an assistant.
The defensive specialist reunites with new Mustangs head coach Jim Crowder, a former division rival who was always impressed by Acy’s defenses while at Central Holmes.
“What stood out to me was how hard they play, how sound they are,” Crowder said of Acy’s defenses. “They do some creative things, the way they attack you. You respect that as a coach, you tip your hat sometimes. They were always prepared. I was just very impressed with their defense played, just impressed with the whole program overall.”
With Acy serving as defensive coordinator, Carroll made it to the Class 3A semifinals in 2019 before reaching the championship last fall for the first time since 1998. Over the past two seasons, the Rebels’ stout defense has totaled seven shutouts.
“The things that I do aren’t a whole lot different from anybody else’s,” Acy said. “But what I instill into my kids is the belief that they can run through a brick wall in the moment. The kids buy into my system and I support them and all that.
“When the kids have that mindset and they buy into your program, it’s amazing what they can do themselves,” added Acy, who also coached basketball at Carroll. “It’s all credit to the kids I coach, they buy in.”
Acy will begin his duties at Pillow on June 1. He says his children, soon-to-be third and fifth graders, are excited to be Mustangs because of the opportunity to play soccer, which isn’t offered at Carroll.
“When I go to Pillow, I’m not going to know the first thing about any player,” Acy said. “But as soon as I see them practice, Carroll has made me able to spot a kid with heart and determination. And that goes a long way on the football field. So I think it’s definitely got me ready to take this next step.
“Hopefully it’ll be my next step to being a head football coach because I’ll be dealing with more kids.”
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.