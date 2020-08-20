Kickoff of the Pillow Academy 2020 football season is only about 24 hours away.
Even though some thought months ago this day might never come amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs are on the verge of what is sure to be an interesting season.
When asked if there will some sense of relief when the ball is kicked off Friday night in Jackson against Jackson Academy, PA head coach Tripp McCarty said: “In a way, yes, but I can promise you there will be a lot of coaches around the state who are worn out. There has been nothing easy about getting our teams to this point. But it’s all about the kids and what’s best for them.”
Pillow will face somewhat of an unknown in the Raiders, who have a new head coach in Lance Pogue. Pogue was the defensive coordinator at JA and was promoted to replace Larry Weems this season. Pogue has 210 wins as a head coach in more than 20 years of coaching, including five state titles in 10 years with South Panola.
“We know one thing — JA has talent all over the field on both sides of the ball and is likely the best team on our entire schedule,” McCarty said. “It will be a challenge for sure, but one our kids and coaches are looking forward to. I really like our team and their effort, but we will need to play really well to win.”
Pillow is also an unknown for different reasons. McCarty’s offense will have a much different look, one he has kept well under wraps in the preseason, after losing all of its weapons that led to to the fall over many passing and receiving school records. The Mustangs are heavy in the running back department and are expected to rely more on the ground attack than it did a year ago.
McCarty has praised his team’s depth and speed at the running back position.
“With no spring ball, we’re not where we need to be, but we all understand why and are working as hard as we can to get there,” said the PA head coach. “I would imagine some other folks are in the same boat. We’re just doing all we can do to get better each day. And I think we’re getting better each day.”
JA went 7-5 last season, including a 21-16 season-opening loss to the Mustangs in Greenwood. Two of the other losses came to perineal powerhouse Jackson Prep. The Raiders, who last won a state title in 2011, are expected to field one of their most talented teams in recent history.
JA added Lardarius Webb Jr., son of former Super Bowl champion and nine-year NFL veteran Lardarius Webb Sr., to its roster this season after he transferred from Opelika, Alabama. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Webb Jr., who has verbally committed to Nebraska, is ranked No. 25 in the class of 2021 in Mississippi by 24/7 Sports.
Webb Jr. is expected to play cornerback and wide receiver and be involved in kick returns. He isn’t the only JA player who is a college prospect. Junior running back Marcus Harris, a 5-9, 230-pounder, gained 1,552 yards and scored 19 touchdowns last season.
The Mustangs have liked how things have looked on defense during camp with some experienced, talented kids back on that side of the ball, but they will have a much better idea of where they stand after Friday night.
Contact Bill Burrus at 581-7237 or bburrus@gwcommonwealth.com.
