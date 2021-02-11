The Delta Streets Academy boys began their trek toward a state championship with a 84-50 win over North Sunflower Academy Wednesday night at the MAIS North 1A Tournament.
The tournament is being played at Briarfield Academy in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
With the lopsided victory, the Lions move into the semifinals Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup with Desoto School, which beat Sharkey-Issaquena 57-47 Tuesday.
The other half of the bracket has the host school, which knocked off Regents of Oxford 55-46 Tuesday, facing Delta Academy Friday at 5 p.m. in the semis. The boys consolation and championship games are Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. All four teams in the semis advance to next week’s Class 1A State Tournament at Rebul Academy.
Wednesday night, DSA’s offense was on fire in the first eight minutes as the Lions outscored North Sunflower 49-6.
“I’ve never seen a quarter of basketball like that,” said Delta Streets head coach Justin Childs. “It was a lot of quick-conversion points we got off our defense.”
North Sunflower outscored the Lions the rest of way as it held a 44-35 advantage in the last three quarters.
J.T. Lawrence led DSA (20-3) with 29 points. Javeon Smith tacked on 24, and Terry Carpenter had 10. Dekari Johnson tallied seven.
• Leflore County: The Tigers fell into the consolation game of the Region 6-1A Tournament with a 57-48 loss to Simmons High Wednesday night in Hollandale.
Leflore (5-10) will play West Bolivar Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Simmons will take on McEvans (Shaw) Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the championship.
The Leflore County girls play West Bolivar on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the consolation game.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.