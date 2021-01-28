The Lady Mustangs of Pillow Academy picked up their 12th straight win as they defeated North AAAA District 1 foe Bayou Academy 62-31 Tuesday night at Stribling Gymnasium.
Pillow, 17-3 overall and 5-0 in conference play, held a 17-6 lead after the first period and outscored the Lady Colts 10-8 in the second frame for a 27-14 advantage at the break. A 21-5 run in the third period put the game out of reach.
Julia Love Lyon led the balanced attack with 12 points and three steals, and Caroline Brock and Kayla Brown had 10 points each. Brock also had four steals.
In the boys game, the Colts steadily pulled away in the last three quarters en route to a 67-57 triumph over the Mustangs. Pillow (6-10, 1-4) led 16-15 after one, but Bayou held leads of 29-27 at the half and 46-39 after the third quarter.
Lawes McCool led Pillow with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Nelson Hodges had 11 points and four assists. Frazier Rose chipped in nine points and seven boards, and John Heston Powers had eight points and three rebounds.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow kept its perfect season intact with a 44-20 win. The Lady Mustangs (16-0, 5-0) led 5-0 after one, 16-5 at the half and 35-11 after the third period.
Tavi Layne Johnson led the way with 10 points and five rebounds, and Elise Howard had eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Avery Howard had six points and three steals.
In the junior high boys game, Pillow secured a 49-41 win to improve to 10-4 and 3-2 in league. The Mustangs led 11-4 after one period, 19-12 at the half and 31-22 after the third frame.
Cameron Lee and Charlie Robbins had 15 points each, and Tate Dubard chipped in eight.
Pillow entertains Starkville Academy Thursday.
