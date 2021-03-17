Braxton York and Maddox Carpenter knocked in three runs apiece to power the Carroll baseball team to a third straight blowout win, 14-2, on the road Tuesday at Benton Academy.
York finished 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple — just a home run short of hitting for the cycle. The do-it-all senior also got the win on the mound, tossing 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball for the red-hot Rebels (12-1).
Brennan Blaylock relieved York on the rubber, holding Benton scoreless for the last inning-plus of work. Reid Blaylock anchored the lineup by going 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
After going deep twice on Monday, junior William Panni went 0-for-2 at the plate but still managed to steal four bases and score two runs.
The Rebels played the second half of a doubleheader against Benton on Tuesday night. Carroll only needed five innings to crush Benton, 16-4.
After back-to-back doubleheaders, the Rebels have a break with no games for the rest of the week.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs suffered a walk-off defeat on Day 2 of the Battle on the Beach tournament in Biloxi.
Leading 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Pillow allowed four runs in the final frame and lost, 6-5, against Northpoint Christian on Tuesday.
The Mustangs struck first on a two-run double by senior Lawes McCool in the top of the first inning.
After giving up one run in the bottom of the first, sophomore starter Drew Lamb settled down and tossed six strong innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits to go along with three strikeouts.
Walks and errors once again doomed the Mustangs as Northpoint Christian scored three of its four seventh-inning runs unearned on two Pillow errors.
Pillow also played late Tuesday night against St. Stanislaus, falling 9-1 in the third game of the Battle on the Beach.
Pillow closes out this week’s tournament action with a noon showdown against Jackson Academy on Wednesday.
