The Greenwood High girls basketball team made a quick exit from the State 4A Tournament with a 49-47 loss to visiting Mooreville High on Monday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs end their season at 12-5, while the Lady Troopers (13-18) advance to a Wednesday contest against the winner of Monday’s Louisville-New Albany game.
“We were flat,” said GHS seventh-year head coach Ted Barrett. “You could tell we didn’t get in any practices last week with the weather. We kept telling the girls to get the ball inside to Merciana (Sandifer). We had the height advantage with her, and when she did get the ball, she scored. We also were in the bonus, so driving the ball inside would have likely put us on the line.
“This is a very disappointing way to end the season. We didn’t have our full team out here all season. We played with the six girls we had. I’m proud of what they did accomplish by winning the district title.”
The outcome all came down to the final quarter. Mooreville led 32-27 headed to the fourth and quickly stretched its lead to nine at 41-32 with 5:48 to go on back-to-back baskets from Lulu Franks and Lakeland Nichols.
Greenwood surged back behind the play of Arieyanna Glover and pulled to within one at 41-40. Franks, who made six 3-pointers in the contest, canned a trey to put her team up 44-40. GHS tied the game at 45-45 with two goals from Glover with 1:23 left to play.
A pair of goals from Franks in the final minute, the second one with 13 seconds showing on the clock, proved to be the difference.
Franks finished with a team-high 25 points for Mooreville. Nichols tacked on 11, and Lyla Cox had six.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed early in the first period but came back to lead 11-7 as Antwanette Regular, the lone senior on the team, had five points.
The Lady Troopers held a 9-5 scoring advantage in the second frame to tie the game at 16-16 at the half.
Mooreville used its defense and quick passing game to set the tone in the third period as it outscored Greenwood 16-11. Nichols scored the first five as the Lady Troopers led 32-24 with 52 seconds remaining, but Greenwood managed to score the last three points in the final 38 seconds to only trail by five.
Glover led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, eight boards and five steals.
Sandifer had 15 and five rebounds, and Regular had 12 points and five steals.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
