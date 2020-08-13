Pillow Academy got a strong pitching performance from eighth grader Jimee Brooke Garrett en route to a 6-1 win over Bayou Academy Tuesday in fast-pitch softball action at Robertson Field.
Garrett worked seven innings as she allowed one earned run, scattering six hits, walking two and striking out 12. She also had a single at the plate.
Pillow (8-2) scored two runs each in the second, fourth and sixth innings. The Lady Mustangs collected nine hits. Bayou tallied its one run in the fifth frame.
Avery Howard and Addison Weems had two singles apiece. Howard drove in two runs, and Weems scored twice. Brennan Neal had a double, RBI and run scored, and Anna Grace Rice had an RBI single.
Madeline Mattox and Madison Jefcoat had a single each. Anna Taylor Hudson had two RBI.
Pillow hosts Winona Christian Thursday.
n Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels showed no mercy on district foe Central Holmes Christian School as they pounded out a 20-2 win Tuesday in Carrollton.
Carroll (5-5) scored four runs in the first frame, 13 in the second and three in the third. Central Holmes scored twice in the third.
Bella Carter had a banner day at the plate as she belted a home run and double, scored three runs and drove in four. Meri Brynn Reeves had two singles and a double, drove in two runs and scored three times.
Helen Claire Cobb had two singles, scored three times and drove in a pair, and Kaitlyn Chamblee had two hits, scored twice and had two RBI. Mary Braxton Cobb also had two singles, two RBI and scored once.
Alana Garrett tacked on a double, RBI and scored twice, and Presley Woods had a single, two RBI and scored one run. Kaylee Ferguson picked up two RBI, and Kayla Cornish had an RBI single, and scored one run. Sadie Grones and an RBI single. Lexie McClain scored a pair of runs.
Peyton Perry got the win in the circle as she allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two.
Carroll plays at Washington School Monday.
