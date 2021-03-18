The Pillow Academy baseball team left Biloxi winless at the Battle on the Beach tournament after the Mustangs lost to Jackson Academy, 8-4, on Wednesday afternoon.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Raiders struck first when Tristan Foster walked, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Branson Tadlock.
Trailing 1-0, Pillow responded with four runs in the top of the third. Gavin Lessley got the Mustangs (4-10) on the board with an RBI single to center field and Nolan Marshall drove in two more with a single to left. Brock Makamson plated Lawes McCool with a sacrifice fly to give Pillow a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the frame, JA immediately answered with four runs — all with two outs — to pull ahead for good. JT Thigpen started the rally with a two-RBI double before the Raiders added two more thanks to a pair of Mustang errors and another passed ball.
Marshall tossed 42/3 innings on the mound, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks while striking out two. Lawes McCool closed out the game in relief, giving up two runs on four hits while also striking out a pair. McCool and Drew Lamb each tallied doubles at the plate for Pillow.
The Mustangs will look to snap their six-game losing streak next Tuesday when they host Calhoun Academy at 6 p.m.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
