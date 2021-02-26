Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.