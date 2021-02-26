JACKSON — A four-minute scoring drought in crunch time doomed the Pillow Academy girls basketball team in a 43-35 loss to Hartfield Academy in the MAIS Class 4A semifinals Friday at Hillcrest Christian.
Cailey Walker scored a game-high 17 points for the Hawks while Caroline Brock led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals. Pillow limited Hartfield standout Mia Wheeler to 13 points, but no other Lady Mustang scored more than five points.
Now the reigning Overall champions will have their work cut out for them making it back to the big tournament.
With an Overall berth at stake, Pillow squares off Saturday in the third-place game against Hillcrest Christian, which battled Leake Academy to a close 52-49 defeat in Friday’s other semifinal. Tip-off will be at 1 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs got off to another slow start offensively without leading scorer Kaylee Jones, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the North 4A finals Feb. 13 against Leake.
The Hawks jumped out to an early 9-4 lead before Pillow’s defense sparked a 10-0 run fueled by points off turnovers. Madeline Mattox, Sarah Presley Howard, Anna Taylor Hudson, Avery Howard and Brock each finished in transition to help build a 17-11 lead. But Hartfield reclaimed some momentum heading into halftime, scoring the final five points of the second quarter to cut its deficit to 17-16 at the break.
The third quarter went back and forth with a total of six ties or lead changes. Brock finally snapped Pillow’s 3-point shooting slump with two minutes remaining in the period, connecting on the team’s first trey in more than three halves of action to even the score at 23-23. Both sides traded buckets to tie the game at 27-27 entering the final frame.
The Hawks built a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but free throws by Brock and a layup by Kayla Brown trimmed the Lady Mustangs’ deficit to 35-33 with four minutes remaining. Pillow didn’t score again until a pair of free throws by Madeline Kelly (five points, nine boards, five steals, three assists) with 14.8 seconds left.
Freshman forward Avery Howard was a bright spot off the bench for the Lady Mustangs, racking up four points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Fortunately for the Lady Mustangs (22-5), they were in this same spot last year. After Pillow lost in the 4A semifinals to Simpson, the squad earned an Overall berth in the third-place game, got revenge against Simpson and rallied to take home the top trophy.
“We’ve been in this position before,” Brown said. “We just have to keep believing in ourselves and fighting for it.”
Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com.
