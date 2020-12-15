The Delta Streets Academy boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 4-1 win over Magnolia Heights Friday in Senatobia.
The Lions led 2-0 at the half as Jordan Meeks and Jimmy Gibbs scored goals. Meeks scored at the 20-minute mark on an assist from Danny Vargas, and Gibbs got his goal at the 37-minute mark, also on an assist from Vargas.
In the second half, Vargas scored both goals at the 53- and 70-minute marks. Juanelo Mata had both assists.
Delta Streets plays at Kirk Academy Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Lions go to Bayou Academy Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pillow Academy played host to Starkville Academy Monday and entertains St. Aloysius Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.