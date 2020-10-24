Delta Streets Academy capped off its 2020 regular season with a 48-44 win over District 3-2A foe Sharkey-Issaquena Academy Thursday night.
The game was rescheduled earlier in the week and played at Greenville Christian School.
The Lions, who are 6-4 overall, clinched a winning season, beat SIA for the first time in program history, and qualified for the playoffs for the first time.
Junior all-purpose player Dekari “Turbo” Johnson had another outstanding performance for DSA. He scored a total of seven touchdowns on the night. He had scoring runs of 55, 50, 41, 20, 40 and 17 yards, and he also returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.
Johnson finished with 306 yards on 23 carries. On defense, he recorded six tackles and had one interception.
Johnson threw one two-point pass to AJ McGhee. McGhee ran for one other conversion, and he threw a pass to Dequarionne Jones to account for the Lions’ scoring.
“An incredible game by Turbo and all of our players,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw.
Senior linebacker La’Andre Pittman had 12 tackles and an interception, and he picked up 41 yards on eight carries on offense.
Jimmy Gibbs had five tackles, which included a sack. He also broke up one pass. Nick Leach had five tackles.
Delta Streets trailed 12-8 after the first but led 16-12 at the half and 36-20 after the third quarter.
