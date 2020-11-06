The state title chase for Delta Streets Academy came crashing to a halt as Riverdale Academy claimed a 50-24 win over the Lions Friday night in Coushatta, Louisiana, in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.
With the win, the homestanding Rebels (9-3) advance to the semifinals to face Delta Academy on Nov. 13.
“Our offense stalled in the second hal playing on that narrow field of theirs,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “It seemed to take away some of our running plays and ability to get outside.
“To their credit, Riverdale has a big offensive line. They couldn’t throw the ball on us, but they showed they could run the ball.”
Delta Streets played the No. 3 seed Rebels extremely close in the first half as both teams battled to a 24-24 tie.
However, the second half belonged to Riverdale. The Rebels outscored the Lions 12-0 in the third period and 14-0 in the fourth frame.
The junior tandem of Dekari Johnson and Dequarionne Jones hooked up for a pair of scoring strikes in the first half.
Unlike their days at Leflore County last year, Johnson was playing quarterback and Jones was lined up at receiver. It was the other way around at Leflore.
Johnson finished 6-of-14 for 187 yards with the two TDs, a 2-point conversion pass and one interception. He also ran for 108 yards on 18 carries and scored one touchdown and had a 2-point conversion run. Johnson had two tackles on defense.
Jones had four receptions for 132 yards. Fullback La’Andre Pittman had one catch for five yards and four carries for 11 yards. He also had six tackles on defense.
James Harris had one catch for 50 yards and three tackles on defense.
Edgar Swims finished with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Jalyn Lewis had three tackles and a fumble recovery, and was held to 10 yards rushing on five carries.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of guys for everything we accomplished this season,” said Upshaw. “We’ve overcome a lot this season, and we are already looking forward to next season as we move up to 11-man football in Class 3A.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
