J.Z. George came up short in its bid to capture the Region 2-2A title as Calhoun City claimed a 34-0 win Friday night in Calhoun City.
The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and finish 4-0 in Region 2. J.Z. George finishes the regular season at 5-5 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Jaguars are slated to visit Pisgah High School next week in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Calhoun City only led 8-0 after the first period and 16-0 at the half. However, a 12-0 run in the third made it 28-0 headed to the fourth, sealing the win.
Junior quarterback Jordun Normal was only 7-of-13 for 88 yards with an interception. He was held to 19 yards rushing on nine carries.
D’Anthony McGlothan had 14 yards rushing on three carries, and he finished with 22 yards receiving. Ken Head had 53 yards receiving, and Wil’Tavious Williams was held to four rushing yards on 10 carries.
The defense was led by Williams, who had five solos and six assists. McGlothan had seven solo stops and four assists.
Head had one solo tackle and two assists, and Jacob Johnson had three solos and one assist. Normal had one interception to go with two tackles.
Eupora finishes second in the district, and the Jaguars are third. East Webster got the fourth spot with its 40-6 win over Bruce.
• Carroll Academy: The Rebels, who had a bye Friday night, will play Glenbrook next week in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
