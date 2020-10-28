From his days at Amanda Elzy to now at Delta Streets Academy, La’Andre Pittman has been a tackling machine.
Pittman, who transferred over from Elzy to Delta Streets in August, has been the leader of the Lions’ defense this season. He may not always lead by his words, but his effort displayed on the field and in practice speaks for itself.
“His work ethic is second to none,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “He has truly grown since he’s been here. He has become a leader on and off the field, and he’s doing well in the classroom. As the saying goes, he’s the dog on defense.
“He loves to hit and make contact. I actually had to get him to lighten up in practice not long after he got here. He was knocking our guys flat. La’Andre never comes off the field, and he doesn’t want to. He plays on offense, defense and special teams for us. He has made some big plays for us this season.”
Pittman was an All-Commonwealth selection in 2019 as a junior at Elzy. He played linebacker and right guard in helping the Panthers go 9-4 overall and make it to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. He finished last season with 121 total tackles, five quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.
When the decision was made by the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District to not play fall sports, Pittman was looking for a place to play.
“More than anything, I miss the rivalry games that we played,” said Pittman, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior. “It’s been great here. A big difference for me has been in the classroom. It’s a different style of teaching. I’m learning better here. I’ve had more time to study, and the teachers really help you. I know I’ve improved my math scores since I’ve been here.
“I plan on staying after the season is over. I’m going to play basketball. I’m going to try and be the best defensive player in that sport as well.”
Pittman added that after he graduates, he plans on majoring in psychology.
“Studying people goes hand in hand with football,” he added. “I study my opponent on film and during a game. I’ll take a sneak peak at them during a game to see what they are doing in the huddle. You can notice if they are getting tired. I look for certain characteristics of the teams we face. Anything to gain an advantage.”
Even though the game is a bit different from last season, Pittman said one thing hasn’t changed.
“You still have to be physical,” the middle linebacker said. “You are still out to hit somebody. You don’t win games in the first and second quarters, but if you hit someone enough, they are ready to shut it down in the third and fourth quarters.”
Pittman is averaging between 12 to 13 tackles a game for the Lions this season. In last week’s crucial 48-44 win over Sharkey-Issaquena, Pittman had 12 stops and an interception. On offense, where he plays fullback, he had 41 yards on eight carries.
“He had some big runs for us near the end of the game,” said Upshaw. “We needed to slow things down, and we just gave him the football. He doesn’t shy away from contact.”
Delta Streets plays in Class 2A of the MAIS, which is in the 8-man league. The Lions qualified for the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and will play host to No. 11 Hebron Christian in the first round Friday night at Mississippi Delta Community College.
The winner advances to face No. 3 seed Riverdale Academy in the second round on Nov. 6.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
