Carroll Academy hits the road to start District 2-3A play Friday as they take on the Benton Raiders in Benton.
Carroll is off to a 2-0 start after impressive wins over Kirk Academy (36-0 in the opener) and Hillcrest Christian School (58-6 last week). The Raiders are 3-0 as they have beaten Porter’s Chapel 46-12, Oak Hill 42-34, and Newton County Academy 37-14 last week.
“We did what it takes to win last week against Hillcrest. We knew they weren’t a very good team, but our kids went out and took care of business,” said CA head coach Bo Milton, the reigning Commonwealth Coach of the Year. “We still made a bunch of mistakes that we have worked on in practice this week. Our kids know that we will have to play much better Friday night because Benton is going to play hard on both sides of the ball.
“This is our first district game, and we really want to get off to a 1-0 start,” Milton added. “Coach (Kenny) Burton is doing a good job at Benton. It’s a tough place to play, but I feel like our kids are going to respond and be ready for the challenge.”
Through two games, the Rebels have had their way on offense. Against Hillcrest, Carroll had 363 yards of total offense with 331 coming on the ground. Milton had seven different players touch the ball with senior Hunter Brackin leading the way with 101 yards and a touchdown on nine carries (11.2 yards per carry). As a team, the Rebels averaged 11.8 yards per carry.
In the season opener vs. Kirk, Carroll had 472 yards of offense with 388 coming on the ground on 33 carries.
“When you can run the football with success, it’s hard to argue with that,” Milton said. “We have a stable of running backs, not just one or two who carry the load. It’s the deepest at that position we’ve ever been. When a couple of them got hurt last year, we moved up freshmen to take their spots. That has paid off this season.”
The running backs have been aided by the play of the big men up front.
“Our offensive line has done a pretty good job so far,” the veteran coach said. “They are getting better each game. The effort has been there, and in the end, that’s what I want to see the most. They hustle down the field on plays. We preach that in practice.”
Milton says there is still plenty of room to grow for a roster featuring just two returning starters in Cooper Beck and Hunter Brower.
“We have not peaked yet, and we don’t want to this early in the season,” Milton said. “We’re working toward a balance on offense. I know we didn’t throw much last week, but we did have a touchdown called back by penalty. Brennan (Blaylock) has shown he can throw ball effectively, but he’s also able to run the ball as well.”
Winona Christian School and Central Holmes also open District 2 play Friday when the Stars go to Lexington.
