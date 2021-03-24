The Carroll Academy baseball team stretched its winning streak to eight games thanks to a pair of offensive explosions at the plate this week.
The Rebels (13-1) went back and forth early against Central Holmes Christian, with the matchup tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning. But then CA pulled ahead for good with a seven-run third inning sparked by doubles from Lofton Holly and Brennan Blaylock.
After five innings, the game was called at 14-4 due to the mercy rule.
Holly, Braxton York, Maddox Carpenter, Drew Thomas and Reid Blaylock each finished with two RBIs apiece.
Carpenter earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five over nearly five innings of work.
On Monday night, Blaylock had a monster day at the plate to lift the Rebels past Winona Christian, 15-13.
The sophomore started the game with a grand slam in the first inning. Then after Winona Christian rallied to take a 7-6 lead after five innings, Blaylock tied the game with a double and scored the go-ahead run in the following frame.
Blaylock even closed the game out on the mound for the final inning-plus of action, giving up five runs (none earned) on no hits while walking four and striking out three. Carpenter and Thomas each tallied two RBIs to help CA seal the shootout victory on the road.
The Rebels visit Indianola for another district matchup on Friday.
• Pillow Academy: Sophomore pitcher Drew Lamb tossed a three-hit shutout to power the Mustangs past Calhoun Academy, 12-0, in a rout that lasted just four innings on Tuesday night.
Brock Makamson capped the blowout win with a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning, part of a huge five-RBI night for the sophomore.
Senior Nolan Marshall also had a big day at the plate, going for 3-for-3 with two runs and RBI. Matthew Jefcoat and Eli Simmons knocked in two runs each.
With the squad’s six-game losing streak now snapped, Pillow (5-10) will look to build a winning streak beginning Thursday when the Mustangs host St. Aloysius at 6 p.m.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.