It had been months since the Pillow Academy girls basketball team had faced a deficit at the end of the first quarter — 80 days, to be exact.
Luckily for the Lady Mustangs, their second unit still remembered how to rally from behind.
Trailing Bayou Academy by six points midway through the second quarter, junior sharpshooters Madeline Mattox (12 points) and Georgia Caroline Self (10 points) sparked a comeback off the bench that carried Pillow to a 55-33 victory over the Lady Phillies in the North AAAA semifinals.
“We knew they would come out way harder because of the circumstances,” Mattox said of Bayou. “So going in we knew we had to come in and set the mood.”
“We’ve been the subs for a long time, so it’s easier,” Self said. “But it’s always hard to get the momentum back up.”
Erasing the early deficit may not have been easy, but the bench made it look that way against Bayou’s lengthy defense.
Mattox knocked down a 3-pointer to snap a two-minute scoring drought, and the floodgates opened. Then Kayla Brown converted a bucket inside to give the Lady Mustangs a 14-13 lead and Self connected from deep to add to their advantage. Finally, Sarah Presley Howard finished in transition to cap a 14-0 run by the second unit, permanently altering the balance of the contest.
“They did a really good job stepping up and filling holes we left open,” Julia Love Lyon said. “We have a really deep bench, and we’re really thankful for that. Whenever we’re not on, they can always step in and do a great job.”
The Lady Mustangs took a 25-17 lead into the locker room at halftime and stretched it to 44-25 heading into the final frame.
“We played extremely hard, but we were forcing some stuff early,” said head coach Durwin Carpenter, who is seeking back-to-back Overall titles for the second time in his 27 years at Pillow. “It just took a little time for us to settle down and get into a rhythm.”
The 22-point win marked the 16th in a row for Pillow and the 35th straight at Stribling Gymnasium, a streak dating back nearly three years.
Awaiting the Lady Mustangs (21-3) in the North AAAA championship is rival Leake Academy (30-2), which handed them their first loss of the season, 67-65, back in October. In their second matchup, Pillow prevailed, 73-67, at home.
“We do have home court advantage,” Self said of Round 3. Right on cue, Mattox chimed in: “I want all the fans to come out tomorrow.”
