The Pillow Academy baseball team surrendered nine walks and committed six errors in a 13-1 loss to visiting Marshall Academy on Tuesday night.
Sophomore pitcher Drew Lamb walked the bases loaded in the second inning, and Patriots shortstop Colton Atherton cleared the bases with a double to make it 3-0. The Mustangs responded in the bottom of the frame thanks to Dayne Sanford, who singled, stole second and scored after back-to-back passed balls to cut their deficit to 3-1.
That’s all the offense they’d get, though, as Pillow couldn’t return the favor and make Marshall pay for giving up five walks themselves early.
The Patriots (4-1) added five more runs in the third, one more in the fourth and four more in the fifth en route to a mercy-rule ending.
Lamb lasted two innings, conceding eight runs (seven earned) on four hits and four walks. Nolan Marshall tossed the next two innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out one. Next on the mound was Eli Simmons, who was charged with the final four runs of the evening.
At the plate, Gavin Lessley went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks. Lawes McCool notched the only other base hit for the Mustangs (4-5).
Pillow visits Lee Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars gave up nine runs in the first inning as they dropped a 14-2 decision at North Delta School Tuesday night.
North Delta tacked on two runs in the second and three in the third. J.Z. George scored twice in the second.
Brandon McKenzie (0-1) took the loss as he gave up nine runs on 10 hits, striking out one. He only recorded two outs.
Wil’Tavious Williams went 2 1/3 innings, yielding five runs on three hits, fanning two.
At the plate, Jacob Johnson had a triple, and Williams, Keyiuan Wilks and Thurmond Koch had a single each.
J.Z. George plays Central Holmes Friday.
