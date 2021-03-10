The Carroll and Pillow Academy baseball teams both picked up dramatic wins on the diamond Monday night.
The Rebels scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off Calhoun Academy 13-10 as sophomore Maddox Carpenter went 5-for-6 at the plate, drove in seven runs and scored three times. Carpenter’s base hit in the eighth frame produced the three runs.
The Mustangs plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to a 6-5 victory over visiting Lee Academy at Coleman Field in Utroska Park to up their record to 4-4 overall.
n Carroll Academy: The Rebels climbed to 6-1 overall with their victory at Calhoun Monday.
Senior Braxton York (3-0) got the win on the mound. York, the third CA pitcher in the game, went 32/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking four and striking out four. Lofton Holly started on the mound, going two innings, allowing six runs on one hit, walking six and fanning one. Drew Thomas relieved Holly and went 21/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits, walking two and fanning three.
Carroll scored two runs each in the first, third and seventh innings, one in the second, and three in the fifth. Calhoun plated one run in the first and fourth innings, three in the second and seventh innings, and two in the third.
Carpenter had five singles for CA (6-1). York had a home run with two RBIs and scored six runs. Brennan Blaylock had an RBI single, and Hunter Grantham had a single and scored two runs. Holly and Tyler Brooks had a single apiece.
Carroll was slated to play host to Greenville Christian School Tuesday., but the matchup was postponed because the Saints’ basketball team was playing in the Overall championship.
n Pillow Academy: Lawes McCool (1-0) got the win in relief as he fanned two and didn’t allow a run in 21/3 innings. He only allowed one hit.
Gavin Lessley started on the mound, going 42/3 innings, yielding five runs on four hits, walking one and striking out four.
Pillow scored its first run in the first inning. Lee scored one run each in the third and fifth innings, and three in the fourth.
Nolan Marshall had two singles, an RBI, scored once and stole two bases for Pillow. Lessley had a double and scored twice, and Michael Jefcoat, Dayne Sanford and Matthew Jefcoat had a single each. Brock Makamson and McCool drove in a run apiece.
Pillow played host to Marshall Academy Tuesday night. The Mustangs go to Lee Academy Thursday.
