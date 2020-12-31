Carroll Academy suffered a pair of losses Tuesday night to Manchester Academy at the Manchester Christmas Tournament.
The boys dropped a 53-51 decision to the Mavericks to fall to 5-1 overall.
“We started out slow and fought our way back in and took the lead at one point, but we couldn’t hang on,” said CA head coach Tommy Acy.
The Mavericks led 16-9 after the first frame, 23-19 at the half and 41-36 after the third period.
Mathis Beck led Carroll with 13 points, and Noah Beck had 11 points. Hunter Grantham finished with 10 points, and Bryce Collier had nine.
The Lady Rebels fell to 4-9 with a 58-40 loss to Manchester, which led 30-20 at the half.
Bella Carter had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Carroll, and Dru Chamblee had 13 points. Meri Brynn Reeves pulled down nine rebounds.
Carroll hosts Oak Hill Tuesday.
