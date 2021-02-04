The Pillow Academy boys picked up a much-needed 40-36 North AAAA District 1 win over Washington School Tuesday at Pillow.
Nelson Hodges led the way with nine points, seven coming from the free throw line, and four rebounds.
Drew Lamb had seven points and four boards.
Pillow’s (7-10, 2-4) next game will be in the North State Tournament next week at PA.
• Greenwood: With Tuesday night’s win over Clarksdale, the Greenwood High School girls basketball team claimed the Region 3-4A title.
Because all coaches in the district agreed to this decision, there will be no district tournament next week, which was scheduled to be held at Gentry High School in Indianola.
Seedings for the North State Tournament will be determined on how each team did in regular season district games.
The Lady Bulldogs, who are 12-4 overall, went 5-1 in league play to wrap up first place and the district championship.
Their next game will be a first-round game in North 4A on Feb. 15 at GHS against an opponent to be determined.
The Bulldogs, 6-10 overall, went 1-5 in district play and are the No. 4 seed for the playoffs. Greenwood is the defending Class 4A state champions.
The Bulldogs will open North half play on Feb. 16 on the road.
• Amanda Elzy: The coaches in Region 3-3A also voted not to hold the district tournament and instead use the seeding from regular season district games.
The Lady Panthers, who beat Winona Tuesday, will be the top seed. They are currently 9-2 overall and 7-0 in district with a home game remaining Friday against Humphreys County.
The Panthers dropped a 70-50 decision to Winona Tuesday to fall to 3-9 and 2-5.
Darius Donley and Ladarius Davenport had 14 points each for the Panthers. Detrick Munford tallied six points.
• Leflore County: The Tigers fell to 4-9 overall and 0-5 in Region 6-1A play with a 60-49 loss to McEvans High School (Shaw) Tuesday night.
Derrick Singleton had 21 points, and D’Rion Freeman tacked on nine.
In the girls game, Leflore lost 53-23 to fall to 0-11 and 0-5.
Jakiaya Thomas had eight points, and D’Kayla Young had six.
Leflore goes to West Bolivar Friday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
