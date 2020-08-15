Avery Howard went 3-for-4 at the plate with a three-run inside-the-park homer as she helped Pillow Academy claim a 10-2 win over visiting Winona Christian School Thursday at Robertson Field.
Howard, a freshman, also had two singles, finished with three RBIs and scored three times. Madison Jefcoat and Mari Wilson Spruill had a single and double each. Both scored one run apiece.
Spruill knocked in two runs, and Jefcoat had one RBI.
Jimee Brooke Garrett and Addison Weems had two singles each.
Anna Grace Rice, Anna Taylor Hudson and Madeline Mattox had a single each. Rice, Hudson and Maklane Scates had an RBI apiece.
Garrett, an eighth grader, got the win in the circle for the Lady Mustangs (9-2).
She went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and fanning six.
Jefcoat worked the final two frames, allowing one hit and striking out one
Pillow plated five runs in the second, two in the third, and one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Winona scored one run each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Pillow goes to Winston Academy Monday.
