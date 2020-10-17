Nine down, one to go.
Carroll Academy moved one step closer to achieving its latest goal — an undefeated regular season — with a 42-6 win over visiting Tunica Academy Friday night at Gordon Field in Carrollton.
Carroll has never gone undefeated during a regular season. The Rebels go to District 2-3A foe Central Holmes Christian School next week in Lexington to close out the regular season.
“It was ugly, and I guess we’re having letdown, but as I told the kids after the game, 10-0 means nothing if we don’t finish this thing out,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “Tunica is not a bad football team, but they just can’t seem to put it together.
“Our defense played lights out. We had a good effort on that side of the ball. The offense was very inconsistent, but we got the job done.”
The Rebels finished with four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, six tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks on defense.
Hunter Brower led the defense for Carroll with eight tackles, a sack and two pass deflections. Noah Beck had six tackles and returned an interception 45 yards for a score, and Christian McCluskey and Hunter Brackin had six tackles each.
Maddox Carpenter had five tackles and returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown. Braxton York had five tackles, two interceptions and also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
The defense also held Tunica to 23 yards rushing and 123 total yards for the game.
York had a 39-yard TD run in the first period right before Carpenter returned the fumble for a score. he also had the two-point run.
Mathis Beck scored from 27 yards out in the second, and Hunter Grantham’s PAT made it 22-6 at the half.
In the third, York had the kickoff return of 80 yards, Carpenter ran in from 17 yards out and Beck had the interceptions return for a touchdown.
York finished with 61 yards on four carries.
The State 3A playoffs get started on Oct. 30. Carroll will have a first-round bye as the District 2 champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.