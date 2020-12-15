The Carroll Academy boys moved to 2-0 in District 2-3A with a 49-43 win over Central Holmes Christian School Friday night in Lexington.
The Rebels (5-0 overall) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first period and still led by eight at 27-19 at the half. Both teams scored 13 points each in the third period as CA led 40-32 headed to the fourth frame.
Noah Beck led the Rebels with 19 points and four steals, and Hunter Grantham had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bryce Collier tacked on eight points and 14 rebounds.
In the girls game, Central Holmes beat Carroll 38-26 to drop the Lady Rebels to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in district. Central Holmes led 24-15 at the half and 32-23 after the third period.
Bella Carter had seven points and 10 rebounds for Carroll. Meri Brynn Reeves tacked on seven points.
Carroll returns to action Dec. 29 against Manchester at the Manchester Christmas Classic in Yazoo City.
• Leflore County: The Tigers upped their record to 2-3 overall with a 60-32 win over Coahoma Early College Friday in Clarksdale.
Leflore led 13-6 after one, 23-16 at the half and 46-27 after the third frame.
Dante Kelly led the Tigers with 13 points, and Derrick Singleton tacked on 12. D’Amez Bell and Cameron Williams had nine each, and Kamari Buck had seven points.
Leflore will play host to Amanda Elzy Thursday. Elzy’s scheduled matchup for Tuesday has been canceled because the Panthers’ opponent, McAdams, has no heat in its gym.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs picked up a 62-31 victory over Regents School of Oxford Friday night in Oxford.
Pillow (2-4) held an 18-7 lead after the first period, a 40-16 advantage at the half and a 52-19 lead after the third quarter.
Hayes Bennett had 14 points, and Lawes McCool finished with 10 points. Nelson Hodges had seven points and three assists.
Pillow entertains Hartfield Academy Friday.
• GHS: The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs are set to return to action Saturday as they visit crosstown rival Amanda Elzy.
The GHS girls are 5-2 on the season, and the boys stand at 4-4. The last time both teams played was on Dec. 1 against Cleveland Central.
• DSA: Delta Streets Academy had its game with Unity Christian canceled Monday. The Lions (5-2) travel to Mississippi School for the Deaf on Thursday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.