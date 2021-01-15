Pillow Academy sophomore Lawson Harvey couldn’t help but chuckle when asked to describe his style of soccer following Thursday’s Division III West opener.
“Really flashy,” Harvey said with a smirk. “That’s how I like to play.”
First Harvey nutmegged a Bayou Academy defender, creating just enough space to finish a lefty laser in the 38th minute. Then after the Colts evened the score five minutes later, the shifty midfielder showcased his playmaking ability by setting up Richard McQueen’s go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute to carry the host Mustangs past Bayou, 3-1.
“Perfect pass from Lawson, perfect finish,” Pillow head coach Serafin Simon said. “Can’t ask for much more.”
Simon’s decision to move the speedy McQueen from defense to attack in the second half paid off according to plan.
“He’s always been a defender, but we saw that we were lacking a little bit of speed up top,” Simon said of McQueen. “So with the speed he has, it’s incredible. You just send him the ball and he does what he does.”
“Richard’s really fast and explosive,” Harvey added. “So I know if I can just work my way in there and then thread the ball to Richard, he’ll always go get it and score.”
With 10 minutes remaining, eighth grader Kevin Hernandez fired a rocket from the right side to seal the Mustangs’ 3-1 victory over the Colts (6-2).
Playing its first match in 10 days due to a pair of weather-related cancellations, Pillow (3-3, 1-0 Division III West) looks to be building momentum ahead of a difficult slate next week.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs visit reigning state champion Hartfield Academy (5-1-1), which returns every starter from last year’s title-winning squad. Then on Thursday, they face another division foe in Washington School.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.