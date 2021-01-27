Carroll Academy played its final home games of the season as the seniors were recognized Monday night in a sweep of Hebron Christian.
The Lady Rebels got 23 points from Bella Carter in claiming a 42-22 win. Carroll (9-12 overall) led 7-3 after one, 20-10 at the half and 32-16 after the third frame.
Dru Chamblee tacked on nine points for Carroll, which as a team, only made 10-of-20 from the charity stripe.
In the boys game, Carroll got a balanced scoring attack as it beat Hebron 59-35. The Rebels held a slim 10-9 lead after the first period and pulled out in front 24-12 by halftime. A 15-4 run in the third made it 39-16 headed to the fourth.
Bryce Collier had 13 points and seven boards, and Brett Harper had 11 points for the Rebels (11-3).
Hunter Grantham tallied 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Noah Beck and Landon Grantham had eight points each.
• Delta Streets Academy: The Lions stayed unbeaten in District 2-1A play with a 78-27 win over Deer Creek School Monday night in Arcola.
Delta Streets (15-2 overall, 7-0 in district) raced out to a 35-6 lead after the first period and led 45-12 at the half. The Lions outscored the Warriors 33-15 in the second half.
J.T. Lawrence led DSA with 28 points, and Javeon Smith and Isaiah Tabor had 10 points each. Dequarionne Jones tacked on eight, and A.J. McGhee had six points.
In the junior high game, Delta Streets beat Deer Creek 40-37 to improve to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in district. The Lions led 23-19 at the half but Deer Creek went in front 28-27 at the end of the third.
Dameon Sanders had 18 for DSA.
Delta Streets played host to Briarfield Academy Tuesday night. The Lions visit Greenville St. Joe Friday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7237 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.