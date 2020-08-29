The Pillow Academy girls soccer squad dominated action for the second time this year against Jackson Academy. And for the second time, the Lady Mustangs walked away with a 0-0 tie.
Playing at home Thursday in front of a large crowd, Pillow outshot JA 8-4 but could not find the net, a concern for first-year head coach Mary Clare Brock.
“Finishing plays with goals is the same problem we have had for many years,” Brock said. “I am trying to test the players in several positions to see if we can change that dynamic. I think when it counts at the end of the season, we will find a way for it to happen.”
Pillow had some early chances but were unable to convert. Midfielder Georgia Caroline Self launched a shot that grazed the right post in the first half on one offensive run. Later, Sarah Presley Howard got past the defensive line of JA but hit her shot directly at the JA keeper.
With 10 minutes left, Pillow midfielder Caroline Brock crossed a ball in the box that Addison Weems barely missed in the second half into an open net.
JA had two great opportunities to score in the second half but to no avail. Pillow backup goalkeeper Avery Howard stopped a JA header in the box with 10 minutes left. And with under two minutes remaining, Howard stopped a bullet directly on her from 10 yards out.
The Lady Mustangs played the contest without the services of regular starting right defender Julia Love Lyon and starting goalkeeper Madeline Mattox, both out with injuries.
And the injured list increased in the second half when left attacking midfielder Madison Barlow suffered a mild concussion and left the contest.
Now 3-1-2 on the season, Pillow will be back in action at home Monday when they face divisional foe Washington. A win will officially lock up Pillow’s sixth consecutive regular season division title.
