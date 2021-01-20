Antwanette Regular hadn’t spent a second on the sidelines all season until Tuesday night, when Greenwood High girls basketball coach Ted Barrett benched the lone senior on his six-person squad for slamming the ball in frustration after conceding another transition bucket to Clarksdale.
The punishment didn’t last long, though, as an injury to sophomore center Merciana Sandifer forced Regular back into action with the Lady Bulldogs trailing 30-27 in the third quarter. Their star point guard cooled her emotions but remained red-hot upon return, scoring 11 points during a second-half rally that carried GHS past the visiting Wildcats, 49-46, for the team’s fourth win a row.
“I knew when I got back into the game, I had to do something,” said Regular, who finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with four assists, two steals and a block. “I had to get my mind right. That was my fault for throwing the ball like that — I just got frustrated.”
The Lady Bulldogs (10-2, 3-0 Region 3-4A) trailed by one at halftime and looked out of sorts allowing six straight points in the third quarter. But after Barrett’s timeout, they outscored Clarksdale 14-3 the rest of the quarter to take a 37-31 lead entering the final frame.
Sandifer tallied a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while junior guard Alexus Taylor racked up seven points, five boards and four steals.
In the boys matchup, GHS couldn’t hang on to an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter, falling to Clarksdale 63-55.
Senior forwards Javardrick Jackson (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Devontae Darby (10 points, 10 boards) each posted double-doubles for the Bulldogs (6-6, 1-2), but they struggled down the stretch. GHS allowed just 33 points through the first three quarters but surrendered a whopping 30 points in the final frame.
Senior guard Jaydon Nwachi totaled 13 points, five rebounds and steals for the Bulldogs.
GHS travels to Indianola on Wednesday for another district matchup with Gentry.
