As questions swirl around next week’s homecoming matchup against Greenville St. Joe — which shut its doors Monday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak — Pillow Academy is trying to stay focused on the more immediate challenge of bouncing back Friday at Starkville Academy.
“If their numbers don’t show an increase, they just might be on a 10-day quarantine and not 14, which would prevent us from playing,” Pillow head coach Tripp McCarty said of St. Joe. “We’ll worry about that later on. Starkville is dang good and needs our attention.”
Last year, the Mustangs’ senior-heavy roster ran away with a 35-7 victory over the Volunteers, but the District 1-5A foes are usually more evenly matched. In 2018, Starkville stole a 17-14 win with a 41-yard field goal as time expired. Overall, Pillow leads the head-to-head series, 16-11.
McCarty expects a tough draw this year as the Volunteers (3-2) return the bulk of their offensive talent. Starkville running back CJ Jackson is coming off a junior campaign in which he rushed for more than 1,800 yards.
“Their tailback is the real deal,” McCarty said of Jackson.
This year, the well-known threat of Jackson has opened up other opportunities for the Volunteers. Through five games, they’ve averaged a whopping 44 points per contest.
“This year, he complements the whole team because people know we have a really good running back and that opens up our passing game,” Starkville head coach Chase Nicholson said.
Fortunately for the Mustangs (4-2), they’ll have offensive lineman Frazier Rose back this week to reestablish their bruising running game. Even if Pillow is missing pieces, McCarty has faith in do-it-all senior Nolan Marshall to fill in any gaps.
“That guy is so smart,” said McCarty, who estimates Marshall has played six different positions due to absences. “He’s been our team MVP right now as far as somebody we can move around and plug in wherever we need to.
“The big thing is, we just want to be playing better football this time of year. We want to get cleaner, we want to get out of our own way.
“Whenever that happens, I think we’re going to be pretty dang special,” McCarty added, “but unfortunately it’s taking a little longer than I’d like.”
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
