The Pillow Academy girls soccer squad is headed back to the promised land.
The Lady Mustangs defeated arch nemesis Lamar School of Meridian 2-1 at home Thursday night, launching Pillow into its fifth MAIS state championship game in six years.
Leading goal scorer Sarah Presley Howard netted the game winner with 19 minutes left to play. Fellow junior Madison Barlow streaked down the left side of the field and fed a ball to Howard, with the ball deflecting off of Howard and one defender. Lamar goalie Bailey Brent kicked the ball straight back to Howard instead of picking the ball up, and Howard scored the game-winning goal.
"That game was one of the most physical, intense games I have ever been a part of," first-year head coach Mary Clare Brock said. "Those were two evenly matched teams, but there is no quit in my team. They want that state championship back that they won in 2018."
Brock's team got off to a spectacular start early in the contest. Ten minutes in, senior forward Caroline Brock took a Howard pass and knocked it past the Lamar goalie for a 1-0 lead. It was Brock's third goal of the playoffs.
The two teams battled back and forth, with Lamar dominating play for the next 20 minutes. Just before halftime, Lamar freshman Annie Monsour scored off a nifty shot from a tough right angle to tie the game up.
The teams battled back and forth throughout the second half until Howard's deciding goal. Pillow’s staunch defense of Madeline Kelly, Mia Cole, Julia Love Lyon and Kayley Harden withstood the constant pressure of Monsour, as well as seven free kicks from Lamar star Lydia Hutchinson.
Avery Howard was spectacular in goal, coming out constantly to stop breaks by Monsour. With 13 minutes left, Monsour got past Pillow's defense on a breakaway, but Howard challenged Monsour and forced her to miss high over the crossbar. The play may have been goalkeeper Howard's play of the year.
Pillow outshot Lamar 7-6 and took the only corner kick of the contest.
Senior Caroline Brock called the game one of the highlights of her six-year career at Pillow. "It was a fitting end to my career on my home field," Brock said. "We are heading to the championship game for some redemption from last year."
2019 was the only year that the senior quartet of Brock, Cole, Kelly and Lyon have not made it to the championship in their six-year careers. Pillow won that championship game in 2018, and lost three straight championship games from 2015-17, all by one goal.
Next up is Hartfield Academy, which defeated East Rankin Thursday night in the other semifinal matchup. Pillow and Hartfield played a three-hour, penalty-kick classic in 2018, with the Mustangs coming out on top. Pillow returns eight starters from that matchup two years ago. Hartfield returns nine, including MAIS stars Carson Turner and Anne Maris Regan.
Game time is set for 11 a.m. at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. The game will be broadcast live on the Pillow Academy Booster Club’s Facebook page.
