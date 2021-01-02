MOORHEAD — Cedric Thomas has been named the new head football coach at Mississippi Delta Community College.
“When we began this search, it was our goal to seek someone with a proven track record at the collegiate level, and someone that has extensive experience in recruiting and player development,” said MDCC Athletic Director Dan Rives. “Coach Thomas brings exactly that, as well as head coaching experience at the Division I level, where he oversaw a major rebuild in short order. He has also shown a strong commitment to academics and developing young men away from the field. Both of these areas are something that he is very passionate about, and this is in lockstep with our administration.”
Thomas, a Cleveland native, played defensive back for the Trojans in 1997 and 1998, and also spent time on the MDCC coaching staff from 2003-2004 and then again from 2007-2011.
He succeeds Jeff Tatum, who resigned on Dec. 4 after eight seasons to take the athletic director position at Garden City Community College in Kansas.
“In trying to identify our new head coach, our committee was charged with finding the candidate who would best exemplify our goal in representing our program the right way, both on and off the field, and we have found that candidate in Cedric Thomas,” said Dr. Tyrone Jackson, MDCC president. “We are confident that Coach Thomas’ experience as a head coach and extensive time spent at the collegiate level, as well as his commitment to the success of our student-athletes, will lead our football program to greater heights.”
Thomas comes to Moorhead fresh off a stint as the defensive backs coach at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he spent the 2020 season. His time in Hattiesburg came after spending two years as the head football coach at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the school from which he earned his bachelor’s degree.
As their coach, Thomas helped the Golden Lions triple their win total from two wins to six wins from 2018 to 2019.
“I’m very humbled for the opportunity to come back to my junior college alma mater, this time as the head football coach,” said Thomas. “It is truly a blessing to have been able to lead both my two-year and four-year alma maters, and it is not something that I take for granted.
“Our goal is to lead this program with integrity and to do it the right way, both on and off the field. I’m very grateful to our administration for this opportunity, and we can’t wait to get to work.”
Prior to his hire at Pine-Bluff, Thomas spent six seasons at Alcorn State University, where he was the defensive backs coach from 2012-15 and then the defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.
Thomas’ other coaching stops include the University of Tennessee-Martin in 2002 and Itawamba Community College in 2005 and 2006.
His hire at MDCC is pending approval from the school’s Board of Trustees.
