Will the real J.Z. George football team please stand up?
Head coach Rusty Smith is hoping for the good version of the Jaguars as they take on Bruce High School in a Region 2-2A contest Friday at 7 p.m. at Farris Jenkins Field in North Carrollton.
Smith has seen some bad play and some good play out of his team this season. They’ve played well in wins over Central Holmes and Leake County, and they did so for the last three quarters in last week’s 47-34 loss to Eupora.
The Jaguars are 4-4 overall and 1-1 in league play. Bruce comes into the contest at 2-5 and 0-2. The top four teams in the district qualify for the playoffs. Calhoun City sits in first at 3-0, while Eupora is second at 2-1. East Webster, which had to forfeit games to Calhoun and J.Z. George because of shutting down football operations from the coronavirus, is 0-2.
“I’d say this is a must-win game for us,” said Smith. “If we’re going to make the playoffs, we need this game. Depending on what team shows up for us will determine how this game goes. If we come out and play from the first whistle, I feel like we can do pretty well against Bruce.
“We can’t keep waiting until the second half to show up. Bruce is beatable, but if we don’t play well, we can also be beat. They blitz a lot on defense, so if we can pick that up and Jordun can have a good night throwing the ball, we should do well on offense. I really believe we can score at anytime on offense if we’ll just eliminate all the mistakes.”
The Jaguars trailed Eupora 21-0 after the first quarter, but managed to outscore the Eagles 34-26 in the last three quarters.
“Eupora came out and scored 21 points in the first four minutes of the game,” Smith said. “One of my rules is that if you miss practice and don’t have a doctor’s excuse or a good reason, then you have to sit out to start the next game. Jordun missed last Monday’s practice and had to sit out a series. We had a freshman at safety and Eupora must have seen it. They scored right off the bat.
“Yogi (D’Anthony McGlothan) started at quarterback, and we fumbled the ball on our second play and Eupora scored right after that. They got the ball back again and scored again. Four minutes in and we’re down 21-0. I didn’t call a time out, but we just kept playing and coaching the kids. We dug ourselves a hole, and we had to figure out how to climb out of it.”
The Jaguars punched the ball into the end zone twice in the second period and held the Eagles to one score to trail 27-12 at the half. Both teams scored one time each in the third quarter, but a two-point conversion by the Jags gave them an 8-7 advantage in the period. They still trailed 34-20 headed to the fourth quarter.
“We did so much stupid stuff. We’re determined to do it to ourselves,” said Smith. “We got lucky on our first touchdown when Jordun ran the opposite way and the wide receiver just happened to be wide open and scored. Then we ran a fake punt at our 25-yard line with Yogi back there, and he ran 75 yards for a touchdown.
“We showed we could move the ball on them. They never really stopped us, we did that to ourselves. As many mistakes as we had, we still made a game of it. They are not a better team than us. I’d definitely like to play them again if we could stop waiting until the second and third quarters to get going. I just can’t figure out why we come out flat to start games.”
Normal, a junior, threw for 151 yards on 9-of-15 passing with the one touchdown, a strike to junior Ja’Ravion Seals, who finished with 44 receiving yards. Normal also ran for 35 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
McGlothan had a good game running with the ball as he amassed 120 yards on nine carries with one touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, the junior defensive back had three solos, three assists and an interception. He had 21 yards receiving.
Senior Wil’Tavious Williams rumbled for 87 yards on 12 carries. He also threw a two-point conversion pass. Williams, who plays middle linebacker, had seven solos and an assist.
Linebacker Ken Head led the defense with seven solos and four assists. Shute had five tackles, and Ja’Darius Fluker had three solos and two assists. Seals had three tackles, an assist and a fumble recovery, and Alan Busby had three solos and one assist.
“Our kids never quit playing and didn’t give up,” said Smith. “We did much better against them in the spread formation. Jordun did a good job moving around against them. He understands what needs to be done, and Alex is coming on as a receiver. He’s just a junior, and it’s his first year to be out here.”
