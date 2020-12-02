The Pillow Academy girls basketball squad improved to 6-3 with a 70-34 win over visiting Central Holmes Monday at Stribling Gymnasium.
The Lady Mustangs led 22-6 after the first, 37-23 at the half and 62-27 after the third period.
Senior Caroline Brock and freshman Avery Howard had 11 points each, and fellow freshman Elise Howard chipped in with 10.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow won 51-7 to up its record to 7-0. The junior Lady Mustangs led 20-1 after one, 29-6 at the half and 49-6 after the third.
Elise and Avery Howard had 11 points each.
In the junior high boys game, the Mustangs won 43-36 as Cameron Lee had 13 points.
Pillow (3-1) trailed 10-6 after the first and tied the game at 19-19 with a 13-9 run in the second. The Mustangs led 29-23 after the third.
Pillow entertains North Delta Thursday. The Lady Mustangs edged the Green Wave, 48-44, in their first meeting back in late October.
